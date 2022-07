Lucknow, July 26 : An all-important meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, has been put off.

A party spokesman said that a fresh date would be announced soon.

According to him, SP CHIEF Akhilesh Yadav is in Kannauj and hence the meeting is being rescheduled.

Some of the SP MLAs had already arrived in Lucknow when they were informed that the meeting has been put off. (IANS)