Whither All Saints Church Property!

Editor,

The plot on which “The All Saints Cathedral and the Bishop’s Kuti” stand now are declared as ‘commercial.’ How could this happen? Has the congregation been taken into confidence before declaring property hitherto being used for church and educational purposes into a “commercial” area? To what extent are the clergy pious? It is said with good reason that belief and faith have no civic rights in the domain of science. It is only when a belief or a conviction voluntarily condescends to the modesty of scientific tests, arguments and experiments that its access to the realm of knowledge can be accorded. Even then it must be regularly supervised to see under what conditions the assumptions hold true. In other words, there is always the element of distrust in the things that we accord to faith and belief. Most people believe that a belief has crossed over to the threshold of an absolute truth when you can bet your bottom dollar that its tenets will hold firm – even against the power of money. Yes, one’s faith and belief must weigh heavier than one’s love of money if one is to live up to the doctrines of any religion. Even Bishops and other clergymen would agree that in the face of money their faith and belief trembles. Is the piety that we believe, is the fortitude of the clergy, all bunkum?

Let us take an example to determine the truth. In the instant case let us look at the land holding on which the All Saints Cathedral in IGP stands! The Cathedral falls under land holding 55 and the adjacent Bishops “Kuti” and Parsonage fall under land holding 56 of the Revenue Department in the Government revenue records. For the past many years it was officially recognized as an “Institutional and Religious holding”. And so the congregation decided on a school and a church on the plot. Belief and faith in the maintenance of this plot for religious and educational purposes was never tested against the power of commercial purposes. And rightly so, because religious purposes and commercial purposes are so incompatible. The winner in such a test was a foregone conclusion. The piety of the Bishops and the clergy that held the administration of the plot and the structures thereon was undoubted till 2022. Their belief and faith was so imperative and absolute that no other option was entertained. There was a value in the belief they held…more valuable than silver or gold. What belief was this that they held onto which the current Bishop Michael Herenz and Presbyter Himangshu Christian have now discarded? They believed that when commerce enters into the spiritual realm everyone must be involved in decision making.

There is much that can be learned from the manner in which the previous Bishops and clergy functioned. They instituted a Charitable Trust, namely the NEIDTA (North East India Diocesan Trust Association), to help in managing the properties of the church (the congregation). Only modest revenue for maintenance costs would be collected from any revenue generating activity since a Trust is essentially non- commercial in nature. Moral checks would always be applied before any project was implemented. Legal pundits of morality will all concur that the test of any moral action by a Trust consists in the abnegation of self- interest by its office bearers, especially when it is religion based. The essential ingredient is the consensus among the congregation. However, in the instant case this was lacking. Everything was done surreptitiously by the Bishop as the Chairman of NEIDTA, the clergy and some others as members, intentionally keeping the Secretary of the Church Committee in the dark. The imperative was dispensed with and doubtful interests surfaced. The failure to seek the approval of the congregation has resulted in a backlash with the congregation demanding the immediate removal and replacement of the Bishop.

NEIDTA had a duty to necessarily be honest and truthful and include everyone beforehand, and to clarify and affirm that everything was being done for the good of the congregation. Instead, it acted like some uncivilized savage, devoid of truth – and no one likes to be deceived. The congregation’s acceptance and approval of any intended action must necessarily precede any re-nomenclature of the land because the land belongs to the congregation. NEIDTA has deceived the congregation and deceived itself in the process. The action of NEIDTA is prima facie beyond its legal power or authority.

Let it be noted that no one wants to be deceived because deception is injurious and dangerous – even fatal. Sadly, the congregation was kept in the dark and therefore there is reason enough to suspect a nefarious dealing in the entire affair. In such a monumental alteration of the land holding the congregation should have been told the truth at every stage of the alteration. Instead, everything was done in one foul sweep behind the closed “Parsonage Doors” of “Christian Morality.” Alas! the congregation has realized only too late that at the altar of “the fortune hunters” they have sacrificed and slaughtered one truth after another. Consequently, the collective morality is at stake.

The intention to convert the land holding to ‘commercial’ (in addition to religious and Institutional) might perhaps, to express it mildly; be a piece of enthusiastic craziness. It might be something worse: namely a destructive principle – a desire on the clergy to get wealthy and rich using unholy means. The personality of the clergymen, from top to bottom, has been sullied. There is a horrendous defect everywhere in this subtle and secretive alteration of the holding of plot 55 and 56. Morality is the problem that the congregation is faced with. It makes the most material difference to the congregation when a “man of the frock” stands personally related to his desire for wealth and riches over his desire to serve morality. Nothing good comes when deceivers hold wealth and riches for the simple reason that wealth and riches will diminish fast when held by toads and weaklings. It is hard to come across a pious and a humble clergyman these days.

In the coming years a multi-storeyed Shopping Plaza and a Five Star Hotel may adorn the IGP landscape. The Cathedral will be hidden in the background if nothing is done here and now.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email