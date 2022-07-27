Delhi: Cong’s protest march foiled, several MPs detained

New Delhi, July 27: Several Congress parliamentarians were detained near Parliament on Wednesday as they tried to carry out a protest march from the Parliament house to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The parliamentarians had planned to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the Central government’s alleged vendetta politics and no discussion of important issues like price rise in Parliament.

However, as they moved forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

“We wanted to give a memorandum to President Murmu but the Delhi Police have for the second consecutive day stopped and detained us,” party leader Manish Tewari said as he was detained by the police.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government is not allowing us to discuss the issues like GST and price rise in Parliament. “This is murder of democracy. Agencies are being used to muzzle our voice. For the third day, Congress MPs staging legitimate and peaceful protests at Vijay Chowk have been taken away to God (and PM & HM know) alone knows where,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders alleged that the woman MPs were roughed up by the police while they were being detained. A woman parliamentarian’s dress near knee was also torn off while she was being detained.