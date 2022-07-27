Magisterial probe ordered into Rimpu Bagan episode

Shillong, July 27: The district magistrate of West Garo Hills district of the state has ordered a magisterial inquiry to find out details about the raid conducted by Meghalaya Police on July 22 last in Rimpu Bagan, the farm house of Bernard N Marak, near Tura.
The inquiry report has to be submitted to the District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe within 15 days from today.
Executive Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC), Rezia Ch Marak has been assigned to conduct the inquiry to find out:
- Whether Bernard N Marak is the actual legal owner of the property known as Rimpu Bagan.
- Whether requisite permission from competent authority was obtained from the concerned department for running such an establishment.
- Whether maps of the building constructed in Rimpu Bagan are legal and were approved by the concerned department.
- Whether the electricity connection in Rimpu Bagan is legal and whether electricity bills have been paid.
- Whether water connection in Rimpu Bagan is legal and water bills have been paid.
- Whether any license was issued against the owner of the premises for selling liquor and for running canteen.
- Whether any inspection of the canteen was done and food safety certificate was issued or not.
- Whether permission from the competent authority was obtained for keeping minors in the premises as they were allegedly being used as child labour.
- Whether any permission has been obtained in the past related to any/event being held in Rimpu Bagan.
