Magisterial probe ordered into Rimpu Bagan episode

Shillong, July 27: The district magistrate of West Garo Hills district of the state has ordered a magisterial inquiry to find out details about the raid conducted by Meghalaya Police on July 22 last in Rimpu Bagan, the farm house of Bernard N Marak, near Tura.

The inquiry report has to be submitted to the District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe within 15 days from today.

Executive Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC), Rezia Ch Marak has been assigned to conduct the inquiry to find out: