Meghalaya Nuggets

GH singer detained by cops over ‘harassment’ bids

TURA, July 26: Garo Hills-based singer Monica Momin was on Tuesday detained by Tura police for questioning, following an FIR against her for allegedly harassing traders and attempting to enforce ban on sale of tobacco products in Tura. Monica, who also is the president of the recently constituted Women’s Trade Association (WTA), had earlier reportedly gone from shop to shop in Rongram and Tura areas, and tried to enforce ban on the sale of tobacco products. Soon after the incident, a complaint was filed against her at the Tura Police Station on July 21. According to police, the singer was picked up from her home near Chunmati on the outskirts of Tura. Members of the WTA led by Momin had earlier during the raid of the shops claimed that there was a guideline from the Union Health Ministry that asks state governments to develop a mechanism to disallow the sale of tobacco products in shops that sell other items. West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe that no law currently exists to prohibit the sale of tobacco products in shops.

WHO recognition for researchers

SHILLONG, July 26: Dr Dinesh Bhatia of Biomedical Engineering department, NEHU, Shillong and his collaborators from Adamas University, Kolkata led by Prof Moumita Mukherjee, Dean (R&D), and Dr Swarnava Biswas, Neotia University, Kolkata, have been recognised and highlighted in the World Health Organization (WHO) website for their Impactful Research Repository on COVID-19. “The work deploys the use of Internet of Things (IoT) based infrastructure for early detection and identification and isolation of COVID-19 patients. The system works on a cloud based AI-enabled fast and low cost solution to detect Coronavirus infected patients based on Multiple Inference Hypothesis Inference Criterion is the first research that any research group has attempted to do so,” a statement in this regard said. It may be mentioned that the research employs data science and machine learning approaches to analyse radiographic pictures to identify COVID-19. “The originality is in a single point multi-hypothesis based faster identification of COVID-19 from radiography pictures and other medical vital conditions with severity score tag for early detection with accuracy scores of more than 90%,” the statement said.

USTM to host VCs conference

GUWAHATI, July 26: In a significant moment for the higher education fraternity of the Northeastern region, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi has selected the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) to host the 97th annual general body meeting and national conference of vice-chancellors of AIU to be held in March 2023. More than 900 vice-chancellors of universities are likely to take part in the prestigious academic event of the country.