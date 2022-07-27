Vastrakar, Meghana test Covid positive

BIRMINGHAM, July 26: Batter S Meghana and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar have tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed back in the country ahead of the side’s opener against Australia in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed that one member of the touring party tested positive.

“Vastrakar and Meghana have tested positive for COVID-19 and it happened before departure. Both players will remain in India,” an Indian Olympic Association official told PTI. (PTI)