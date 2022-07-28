Arrested in UP, Bernard N Marak brought to Tura

Shillong, July 28: Meghalaya BJP vice president and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Bernard N Marak who as arrested in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday last, has been brought to Tura in connection with a case registered against him in Tura Women Police Station Under Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

He would be sent for medical examination and then produced in the local court in Tura.

The Meghalaya Police yesterday took custody of Marak, who is accused of running a sex racket at his farmhouse, a day after he was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. He was produced before a local court in Hapur which granted two days’ transit remand.

The case was registered against him following police raid on July 22 in his farm house near Tura called Rimpu Bagan where a suspected brothel was being run.

The police during the raid in the 30-room farm house, arrested 73 persons, including 23 women besides rescuing five minors who were reportedly kept illegally in an unhygienic condition.

The West Garo Hills administration yesterday ordered a magisterial probe to determine the irregularities at the farmhouse allegedly used as a brothel by the state BJP vice-president.