U Tirot Sing’s death anniversary observed at Nongkhlaw

Nongstoin, July 28: On account of the 187th Death Anniversary of Khasi patriot and freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem falling on a Sunday this year, the event was observed today at a programme held at Madan Nongrah, Nongkhlaw, Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Organized by the Tirot Sing Syiemlieh Death Anniversary Committee, Hima Nongkhlaw in collaboration with the Centre For Historical Research, Synod College, Shillong and the Arts and Culture Department, Government of Meghalaya, the programme was attended by Meghalaya Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. W. R Kharlukhi as chief guest in the presence of the special guest, faculty of History Department, North Eastern Hill University ( NEHU), Shillong, Prof. Amena N Passah, additional deputy commissioner, Eastern West Khasi Hills district, V. Swer, deputy superintendent of police ( headquarters),H. Kharkongor, Syiem Khynnah of Hima Nongkhlaw, K. M Syiemlieh, Principal, Synod College, Dr. R. M Lyngdoh amognst others.

Dr. W. R Kharlukhi stated that as part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a list comprising of 115 unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement has been put up by the Government of India in which Khasi patriot and freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem’s name was included alongside other freedom fighters from the other regions of the country.

Speaking on the contributions made by U Tirot Sing Syiem, Dr Kharlukhi stated that though the brave heart breathed his last 187 years ago, his legacy still lives and his valour is celebrated to this day not just at Nongkhlaw but throughout Meghalaya.

Dr Kharlukhi laid emphasis on the supreme sacrifice made by U Tirot Sing Syiem in the interest of the future generations even as he urged upon the gathering to draw inspiration from the struggle of U Tirot Sing Syiem in day-to-day life.

Prof. Amena N Passah, in her speech, dwelt at length on the history of U Tirot Sing Syiem’s journey as a freedom fighter until his demise in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 17th July, 1835.

During the programme, a memorandum seeking construction of a life-size statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem at Nongkhlaw as well as a children’s park in memory of the great patriot was submitted by the Tirot Sing Syiemlieh Death Anniversary Committee, Hima Nongkhlaw to the chief guest.

Earlier, floral wreaths were laid by the chief guest and other dignitaries at the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem located at Khasi Patriotic Home, Nongkhlaw.