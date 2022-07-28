Explosives,weapons recovered from Rimpu Bagan

Shillong, July 28: Meghalaya Police today recovered a cache of weapons and explosives hidden in Tura’s Rimpu Bagan, the farm house of arrested Meghalaya BJP vice-president and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Bernad N Marak, where police had earlier busted a sex racket during a raid on July 22 last.

Police informed that a team of District Child Protection Unit and Meghalaya Police had gone to Rimpu Bagan today to collect the clothes and books of the children who were rescued from the premises during July 22 raid.

During this exercise, the police team noticed one small door like structure. As they broke open the door explosives and other weapons were recovered from therein. The recovered materials included 35 gelatine sticks, 100 detonators, four cross bows and 15 arrows

All the items were seized in presence of independent witnesses and shall be produced in court shortly.

Following the recovery, West Garo Hills Police have decided to add charges under Explosives Substances Act, 1908 against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu who was produced before a Tura court today.

Meanwhile, medical examination reports of one of the rescued children, has indicated that the child has been sexually assaulted. Accordingly, a fresh FIR is being registered under POCSO Act.