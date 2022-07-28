KSU shuts down NHAI tollgate at Lumshnong in EJH

Jowai, July 28: The Khasi Students’ Union, East Jaintia Hills (EJH) District Unit, has shut down the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) tollgate at Lumshnong in EJH district for its failure to maintain the National Highway (NH-06) which is now in a pathetic condition.

The condition of the NH-06 has worsened day by day and the stretch connecting Khliehriat- town and Umkiang is now in a deplorable condition affecting thousands of commuters travelling to and fro from Silchar side to Guwahati and vice versa.

The ream of KSU, EJH district unit, led by its president Streamly N Suchen, vice-president, Satly Ryngkhlem, general secretary, Kwillness S Suchiang locked the toll gate and asked all operators and employees to stop collecting toll from all vehicles passing through the toll gate.

Earlier, the KSU informed that they had met the ADC, East Jaintia Hills district asking him to take up the matter with the NHAI authority. However, there has been no response despite the district administration being very well aware that the road condition from Tuberkmai Shnong till Malidor is in a very bad shape.

“As we have observed that there has been no response either from the NHAI or the district administration, so we are forced to take our own course of action”, the KSU, EJH district President, Streamly N Suchen said.