Heroin seized, 2 including one cop arrested in EJH

Jowai, July 28: Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of personnel from Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya Police and Lumshnong Police Station in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district headed by DSP (Headquarter) Jason Myrom today arrested two persons – a drug peddler and a police constable – following recovery of 201 gms of contraband heroin carried in 17 boxes from the possession of the drug peddler who was travelling in a commercial vehicle.

The Superintendent Police (SP) of EJH district, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa informed that the search operation which was launched yesterday afternoon led to the recovery of drug and apprehension of the accused today.

The apprehended drug peddler was identified as Nisooki War (29), s/o Stephan Bamon, resident of Lymyrsiang village. Police also seized two mobile phones from his possession.

Following preliminary interrogation of the drug peddler, police arrested an Armed Branch Constable, Triplepearl Pasi of EJH District Executive Force (DEF) for entering into a criminal conspiracy, for aiding and abetting the arrested drug peddler.

A case No. 25 (7) 2022 u/s 8 (c)/21 (b)/29 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on.