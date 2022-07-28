Manipur CM unveils Durand Cup trophies

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 27: Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, an ex-professional footballer himself, unveiled the three Durand Cup trophies in the capital Imphal’s City Convention Centre, as the five-city Trophy tour reached the powerhouse footballing state.

Manipur is all set to become first-time hosts of the century old tournament, Asia’s oldest, along with Assam. Imphal’s Khuman Lampak stadium will host 10 groups games of the 131st Durand Cup, from August 18 to September 5.

Also present on the occasion were Chief of Staff, Eastern Command Lt Gen KK Repswal who is also the chairman of the Durand Organising Committee.

The iconic Durand Cup trophies were flagged-off from Kolkata on July 19 and reached Guwahati on July 21.

After their tour of Manipur, they proceed to Jaipur, Delhi and Goa, before returning to Kolkata, where the grand finale is scheduled for September 18 at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), also popularly referred to as the Salt Lake Stadium. The tournament, organised by the Indian Army, is being supported by the Government of Manipur.

Addressing the congregation, Biren Singh, said, “It’s a matter of great pride and privilege for me to be associated with this tournament. In 1981, I was part of the winning BSF team.”

There will be a total of 47 games in the 131st Durand Cup edition, with both Guwahati and Imphal hosting 10- games of group C and group D each. All seven knockout games will be held in three venues in West Bengal.

The opening pool matches are slated to begin on August 16th at Kolkata’s VYBK, on August 17th at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium and August 18th at the Khuman Lampakh stadium with the popular local derby between Neroca FC and TRAU FC.