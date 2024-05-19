Sunday, May 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Vote for lotus if you want strong PM, says HM Amit Shah

Prayagraj, May 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that those who want a strong Prime Minister with a 56-inch chest, should vote for Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Soraon in Prayagraj, he said that the INDIA bloc did not have a prime ministerial candidate and was preparing to experiment with five prime ministers in five years.

“Will you vote for such people? Leaders Sonia Gandhi, and Lalu Prasad Yadav want their sons to become chief ministers and that is their only purpose in life,” he said.

Amit Shah further said that if INDIA bloc comes to power, they will implement Article 370 once again. They will take the decision to revoke triple talaq and CAA. They will also do away with nuclear power,” he stated.

The minister said that it was the Congress and SP that stalled the Ram temple for 70 years and even opened fire at kar sevaks.

“They spurned the invitation for the Ram temple opening. Ever since Yogi Adityanath came to power, he has secured the state by eliminating the mafia,” he said.

He also spoke of development works being done in Prayagraj and said that the entire country will, come to Prayagraj in 2025 to attend the Maha Kumbh. (IANS)

