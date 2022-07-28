PETA proposes Victorian-style e-carriage in Kolkata to replace horse-drawn carts

PETA and CARE officials claimed at a press conference here on Monday that such e-carriages are already operating in Mumbai, replacing the traditional horse-drawn carts there.

According to PETA India’s advocacy officer, Samit Roy, the use of horse-drawn carriages in Kolkata has left horses injured, diseased, and malnourished and cause on-road accidents.

It is learnt that the e-carriage is a battery-operated, sleek, and environment-friendly vehicle with a vintage Victorian-style design.

“The new vehicles will not only spare horses’ pain and suffering but also offer horse-drawn carriage drivers an improved livelihood opportunity. These carriages will help bring Kolkata’s urban heritage rides into the 21st century,” Roy said.

He also said that Kolkata’s horses suffer from malnutrition, lameness, and festering wounds just to give people rides, but now modern technology offers carriage drivers and tourists a humane, better path. “I request the local authorities to replace horse-drawn carriages with this attractive, sustainable option. PETA India stands ready to provide the horses with a home in a sanctuary,” he added.

It is learnt that the assessment reports by PETA India and the CAPE Foundation have established that more than 100 horses used for rides in the city are anemic, malnourished, chronically starved and some even suffer from severe injuries including bone fractures.