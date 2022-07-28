14 NSCN rebels lay down arms in Arunachal

Guwahati, July 28: Concerted efforts and relentless pursuit on the part of the Arunachal Pradesh police to convince and bring militants to the mainstream have paid dividends with as many as 14 National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) rebels laying down arms at Longding on Thursday.

Official sources informed that this is the highest simultaneous surrender of rebels in the history of TCL (Tirap, Longding and Changlang) region of Arunachal Pradesh, which is considered a hotbed of militancy in the Northeast.

“The surrendered cadres were engaged in extortion and collection of taxes. They were all holding influential positions and had been working actively for the outfit,” an official statement said.

Hardcore insurgent leaders have shunned the rebel groups to join the mainstream.

“This is owing to the persistent efforts of the security forces to bring peace and tranquility in the region by convincing the underground elements to give up arms, thereby taking the path of stability and prosperity in the region,” the statement said.

“The outfits revealed about their hard life in the organisation and appealed to their fellow cadres who are still in the NSCN-IM, KYA, R, U, KK to give up violence and start a new beginning by surrendering before the police and administration,” it said.

It may be mentioned that under the Arunachal Pradesh government’s surrender policy, all returnees would be taken care of and helped rejoin the mainstream.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had earlier appealed to all indigenous youths of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts (TCL), who have strayed away into insurgency to come back and join the mainstream for a better Arunachal.