Bangladeshi national arrested in EJH

Khliehriat, July 29: Acting on a tip-off about possible attempt by some Bangladeshi nationals to sneak into Indian territory through the jungle and the unfenced part of the Indo-Bangladesh Border, a joint operation was launched by police team from Umkiang PPP led by in-charge, SI, S. Buam and a team from Ratacherra Anti-Infiltration Check Post led by SI. E. Pohchen assisted by the BSF party from Umkiang BOP to nab the illegal intruders.

While the police team were on the look out to nab the intruders, they spotted one person who came from the jungle area near the village of Pyrtakuna and got inside one grey colour Alto vehicle (No. AS-11-CC-4582), which on seeing the police team and BSF party tried to speed away. The team managed to intercept the vehicle at Kuliang village after a hot chase and apprehended the driver and the passenger.

On questioning, the driver who was identified as one Warif Uddin Laskar from Sarapur, Gumrah, Assam, could not provide satisfactory reply and the passenger of the vehicle seemed lost and spoke only in Bengali.

With the help of some locals who understood and spoke Bengali, the passenger disclosed his identity as one Masum Uddin from Bangladesh and he further revealed that there were some more Bangladeshi nationals who entered Indian Territory Illegally, but fled inside the jungle on seeing the BSF Party.

The BSF party has been alerted and a combing operation is on to nab the other illegal intruders. Later, the driver and the passenger were taken to Lumshnong PS for taking further necessary action and a case No. 23(7)2022 u/s 13/14 Foreigners Act has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station.