Mistakenly used incorrect word to describe the position you hold, Adhir to Prez

News AlertNATIONAL
By Agencies

New Delhi, July 29:  Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose remarks on President Droupadi Murmu created a furore, has written to her, offering his apology for alleged derogatory remarks.

“I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same,” the Congress leader said in his letter.

Chowdhury on Wednesday courted controversy after he, in the house, referred to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was also targeted by the BJP who demanded an apology from her and on Thursday, said that she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy, noting that he had already apologised.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Murmu and her office, and demanded an apology from Congress. Irani alleged that the Congress has been maliciously targeting Murmu ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its Presidential candidate.

IANS

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.