Mistakenly used incorrect word to describe the position you hold, Adhir to Prez

“I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same,” the Congress leader said in his letter.

Chowdhury on Wednesday courted controversy after he, in the house, referred to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was also targeted by the BJP who demanded an apology from her and on Thursday, said that she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy, noting that he had already apologised.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Murmu and her office, and demanded an apology from Congress. Irani alleged that the Congress has been maliciously targeting Murmu ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its Presidential candidate.