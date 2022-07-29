Mistakenly used incorrect word to describe the position you hold, Adhir to Prez

New Delhi, July 29: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose remarks on President Droupadi Murmu created a furore, has written to her, offering his apology for alleged derogatory remarks.
Chowdhury on Wednesday courted controversy after he, in the house, referred to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’.
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was also targeted by the BJP who demanded an apology from her and on Thursday, said that she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy, noting that he had already apologised.
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Murmu and her office, and demanded an apology from Congress. Irani alleged that the Congress has been maliciously targeting Murmu ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its Presidential candidate.
IANS
