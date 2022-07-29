Committee opposes hand over of B-Mahal lands to Govt

Tura, July 29: The Save B Mahal Committee, a conglomeration of local bodies from Pedaldoba area in West Garo Hills has strongly opposed the GHADC’s alleged move to sell of lands within the B-Mahal areas to corporations like the MIDC and MTDC, which comes under the state government.

The opposition comes after opposition MDCs in the GHADC on Thursday revealed the likelihood of the same being handed over to the state government by GHADC authorities.

The committee pointed out that the GHADC was merely a custodian of the land which belongs to the people, and cannot sell off or transfer it into the hands of the state government.

“The land belongs to the people. The GHADC has no right to hand it over to the state government. If it is being done to bring development and security, why were the affected people from the area not informed,” the committee said, adding that the move was unacceptable.