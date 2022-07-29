R G Lyngdoh was a rare breed persona: Manas Chaudhuri

Shillong, July 29: These two messages Bob (R G Lyngdoh) sent me as recently as 24th June. To me, these messages sum up his deep political thoughts and philosophy.

I admire his courage of conviction and his capacity to walk the talk.

Bob was an exceptional personality who began as a musician, did his business management, served MIDC as an executive before plunging into public service. In whatever he tried to do in life, Bob left an indelible mark of an upright, conscientious, courageous man. All that made him a rare breed persona.

The tragedy is that he had a lot more to give. But God has other ideas.

Goodbye Bob. Meet you someday in the other world. Stay safe in His care.