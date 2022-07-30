14 -year-old Tura student wins 2 gold medals for country in taekwondo

Tura, July 30: In a moment of pride for the entire region and state, a 14-year-old student of Casarina Public School, Chean Lachaim D Shira, won two gold medals for the country in the recently concluded Bhutan International Taekwondo Championships, 2022.

The Class IX student of Casarina has been training under the guidance of former gold medalist Eugene Marak. He has been training in the sport since a young child.

Casarina Public School is known for encouraging martial arts training with regular practice sessions taking place on a weekly basis. It has helped students inculcate self defense techniques as well as better physical attributes.

Earlier this year, in the month of June – July, Chean had won 5 gold medals along with 6 silvers in the National Sikkim Taekwondo Championship held at Sikkim. For his tremendous performance, Chean was also given a citation by the Association.

Again in May this year, he managed to secure 1 gold, silver and a bronze medal in the Inter – District Taekwondo Championship held at Shillong. This was also his first tournament.

“I have been practicing taekwondo since taekwondo began in the school and it is with practice that I have been able to become an international level player. I would like to thank our teachers who guided me through for my success,” said Chean.

Chean added that he loved the sport and will continue participating in tournaments to gather more experience as well as bring more laurels for the state and country.

“My goal in the future is to represent the country in the Olympics and win a medal for the country,” added Chean.

Chean was born on Nov 27, 2007 and lives in the Burny Hills locality in the town of Tura along with his grandmother and mother – all of whom have been encouraging him to chase his Olympic dream in the sport of Taekwondo.