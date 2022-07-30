Denied permission for sit in demonstration, BJP members hold protest in office

Tura, July 30: Members of the BJP – Garo Hills, today held a protest in their office in Tura after the administration denied them permission to hold a sit-in demonstration in front of the office of the WGH deputy commissioner.

Party members decided that they still needed to get their point across leading to the protest being made in their own office premises.

The BJP members during the protest condemned the harassment of their leaders while also seeking security to Bernard Marak, the Tura MDC.

Bernard had earlier been sent to 8 day police custody over three cases that were filed against him by the Tura police. These cases relate to immoral trafficking, presence of explosive as well as a POCSO case after police informed that one of the minor rescued on July 22 from his farmhouse in Edenbari had been sexually assaulted.

The meeting began at about 11:30 AM and continued for about 2 hours with the protesting BJP members shouting slogans on their demands.