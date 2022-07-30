3 apprehended with banned phensedryl cough syrup

By From Our Correspondent

Tura, July 30: Based on a specific information, that some unknown people were going to supply  banned phensedryl cough syrup, a team of ANTF along with the personnel from Baghmara Police Station raided a house of one Barnick R. Sangma (54), S/o (L) Jeman Momin, R/o Karukol, Konagittim, Baghmara, South Garo Hills and recovered 120 bottles of banned cough syrup, according to DIG of Meghalaya Police, Western Range.

Accordingly, following persons were apprehended:

Md. Ashraful Miah (24), S/o Md Sahidar Rahman, R/o Joradangga, Mankachar, South Salmara, Dhubri, Assam

Md. Sapul Islam (31, S/o Md. Sahunur Islam, R/o Joradangga, Mankachar, South Salmara, Dhubri, Assam

Md. Belu Miah (29), S/o Md. Abdul Hai, R/o Joradangga, Mankachar, South Salmara, Dhubri, Assam

Batason M Sangma (34), S/o (L) Gender S. Marak, R/o Immikagre, Balkal, Baghmara, SGH.

A Case has been registered and investigation is on for further necessary action.

 

