Arunachal BJP MP’s missing brother rescued from a Guwahati hotel

He was later taken to Dispur police station here for questioning.

Tahang Gao came to Guwahati two days ago for some personal work. He went to the Ganeshguri area of the city to meet a friend on Friday afternoon. Later, his mobile phone got switched off.

The family was worried as they fail to contact Tahang and one of his relatives lodged a police complaint in the city’s Dispur police station.

According to reports, some miscreants looted around Rs 5 lakh from Tahang Gao. Police have arrested one person and detained a cab driver in connection to this incident.

The officer-in-charge of the Dispur police station said that they had received a complaint from Gao’s family about his disappearance and accordingly, the police conducted a search operation and Gao was rescued from a hotel.

“We are also trying to recover the lost money,” he added.

However, police have not divulged the details about Gao’s disappearance.