Delhi Lokayukta seeks report on alleged irregularities in classroom construction

New Delhi, July 29 : The Delhi Lokayukta on Friday sought response from the Arvind Kejriwal government regarding the alleged financial irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in schools under Education Department.

“The complainant has made allegations of serious financial irregularities in the construction of the additional classrooms in the schools of Education Department of GNCTD in Zones-23, 25 and 29 situated within Delhi,” Lokayukta, Justice Harish Chandra Mishra (retd), said.

In the order, he said: “After hearing the Ld. Counsel for the complainant, I feel it would be appropriate to get a response from the government’s side as well on the complaint, in order to take a decision with regard to proceeding any further in the matter.

“Let a copy of the complaint as well as additional affidavits along with their annexures be sent to the Chief Secretary, GNCT of Delhi, who shall get the response to the allegations from the appropriate department of the GNCT of Delhi, if necessary, upon getting appropriate enquiry.”

The Lokayukta ordered that the inquiry report be submitted one week prior to the next hearing which is on October 20.

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari had complained about financial irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in government schools under Education Department of GNCTD in Zones-23, 25 and 29. (IANS)