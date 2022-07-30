DGCA receives requests for deregistration of 3 Spicejet planes

Leasing firm Awas Ireland Limited filed the requests against three Boeing 737 aircraft on July 29.The planes- VT-SYW, VT-SYX and VT-SYY, are stationed at Varanasi and Amritsar.

The deregistration requests of flights have been filed under Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA) and sources said that it is usually filed if a lessor and airline fail to reach a payment negotiation.

Deregistration process is generally allowed after the aviation regulator checks if the aircraft has any pending dues from tax authorities and airports.

The government has taken measures to strengthen the ecosystem for aircraft leasing and financing in India. Under International Financial Services Centres Authority Act 2019, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) was established during April, 2020.

Earlier on July 27, the DGCA ordered SpiceJet airline to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

“In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show-cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks,” said the DGCA in an order.

During these eight weeks, the airline would be subjected to “enhanced surveillance,” said the DGCA.

Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 revealed that SpiceJet is operating on cash and carry, and suppliers are not being paid on a regular basis leading to the shortage of spares, said the aviation regulator.