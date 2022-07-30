Foreign cigarettes, smuggled from Myanmar, seized in Mizoram

Assam Rifles sources said that the paramilitary troopers, accompanied by Mizoram Police, seized the cigarette carton from an abandoned house at Dungtlang in Champhai district on Friday night.

The seized contraband was handed over to the custom’s preventive wing.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

An Assam Rifles statement said: “Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.”

Besides various illicit drugs, especially heroin, methamphetamine tablets, also commonly known as ‘Yaba’, poppy seeds, opium, ganja (marijuana), morphine, bottles of cough syrup, various other contraband like gold, as well as arms and ammunition are often smuggled from Myanmar to the northeastern states, especially Mizoram and Manipur, with which it shares an unfenced border.