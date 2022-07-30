India women beat Ghana 5-0 in hockey opener

Birmingham, July 29: The Indian women’s hockey team defeated a lowly Ghana 5-0 to start its Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Friday.

The Savita Punia-led team was, however, far from impressive in its first Pool A game.

Gurjit Kaur (3rd, 39th minutes) scored a brace, while Neha Goyal (28th), Sangita Kumari (36th) and Salima Tete (56th) struck a field goal each for India.

Even though India dominated the match in all departments, it was a lacklustre performance from them in the first two quarters as Ghana’s defence produced a resolute show.

What was frustrating for India was the weak link-up between the midfield and the forwardline. Penalty corner conversion continued to haunt India as they made use of just one out of 10 chances.

The Indians took the lead in the third minute when Gurjit converted her side’s first penalty corner with a fierce drag-flick to the right corner.

The Indians came out attacking in the second quarter while Ghana were content on soaking up the pressure.

Ghana secured a penalty corner with three minutes from half-time but failed to get past India captain Savita. Ghana secured another set piece before the breather but wasted the opportunity.

The Indians doubled their lead in the very next minute through Neha, whose push went inside the goal after getting a deflection from a Ghana defender.

Sangita Kumari extended India’s lead, finding the target from a goalmouth melee in the 36th minute. India made the scoreline 4-0 in the 39th minute when Gurjit scored from a penalty stroke.

Salima scored four minutes from the hooter after her shot went into the goal following a deflection from the stick of Ghana captain Nafisatu Umaru. (PTI)