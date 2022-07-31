K’taka serial killings: Muslim bodies slam Bommai govt for ‘partial’ treatment

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), July 31: Muslim organisations have slammed the preferential treatment of the ruling BJP government in terms of providing compensation to families of slain Muslim and Hindu youths in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Following the death of Praveen Kumar Nettare, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the family and issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the government. The party had also given Rs 25 lakh separately to the victim’s family.

However, CM Bommai did not visit the family of Masood, who was killed by a gang of eight persons. Masood’s family lived 5 kilometers away from Praveen’s residence. The family of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet, who was brutally killed after Praveen’s murder, has also not received any compensation.

The Muslim Central Committee has decided to provide Rs 30 lakh compensation each to the bereaved families of Masood and Fazil. The committee has slammed CM Bommai and ruling BJP for paying visit only to Praveen’s residence and not bothering to sympathise with the other two families.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka unit has stated that the ruling BJP is adopting a divide and rule policy. Its state chief Dr Mohammad Saad Belagami has stated that due to the partial treatment of the ruling BJP, fundamentalist organisations are getting empowered. The government should treat all communities on an equal basis, he said. (IANS)