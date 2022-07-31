Tura lad wins 2 gold medals in taekwondo

TURA, July 30: In a moment of pride for the Northeast region and the state in particular, a 14-year-old student of Casarina Public School, Chean Lachaim D Shira, won two gold medals for the country in the recently concluded Bhutan International Taekwondo Championships, 2022.

The Class IX student of Casarina has been training under the guidance of former gold medalist Eugene Marak.

Earlier this year, Chean had won 5 gold medals along with 6 silvers in the National Sikkim Taekwondo Championship held at Sikkim. For his tremendous performance, Chean was also given a citation by the association.

In May, he secured 1 gold, silver and a bronze medal in the Inter-District Taekwondo Championship held at Shillong. “I have been practicing taekwondo since taekwondo began in the school and it is with practice that I have been able to become an international level player. I would like to thank our teachers who guided me through for my success,” said Chean.

“My goal in the future is to represent the country in the Olympics and win a medal for the country,” added Chean.