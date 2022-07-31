State Level Subroto Cup concludes

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 30: The State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament 2022 concluded with the finals of the U-14 Boys, U-17 Boys, and U-17 Girls at the SAI, STC NEHU campus, on Saturday.

Commissioner & Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, Dr Vijay Kumar attended the closing ceremony as chief guest along with Director of Sports & Youth Affairs, and members of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

East Khasi Hills won the U-17 Boys and Girls finals respectively while West Jaintia Hills were the Boys U-14 winners.