‘UDP will become formidable force’

SHILLONG/MAWKYRWAT, July 30: In the wake of the newfound support for the party in the run-up to the assembly polls scheduled for 2023, the United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary Jemino Mawthoh has asserted that the UDP will become a formidable force.

“If you talk about what is going on in the state as far as the political development is concerned, all indications show that UDP is growing from strength to strength and with more leaders from other parties joining the UDP, this is also an indication that the acceptability for UDP is growing day by day,” Mawthoh said on Saturday.

Reports say that many sitting MLAs from across party lines are all set to join the UDP and are waiting for the opportune moment to avoid the anti-defection law.

The UDP general secretary said, “We are looking forward to get good candidates from different constituencies who will be able to provide the much-needed leadership in the state of Meghalaya.”

According to Mawthoh, the party is now eyeing a good team of leaders to take a collective decision in as far as propelling the state forward in terms of development, maintaining law and order, growth in different sectors of the economy.

“We have moved forward, but there are a lot of problems in certain areas. We feel that as a party, we need to address these properly and work for the welfare of the people in the state,” he said. On forging a pre-poll alliance, the UDP general secretary said, “As of now, we have not yet discussed a pre-poll alliance at the party level. Many parties would also like to go alone, but we need to discuss this at the party level.”

“We have a tie-up only with Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) within the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA). But we have to see how other parties also respond to coming together with a common objective of working for welfare and development,” he added.

Meanwhile at a meeting in Rangthong village, South West Khasi Hills, to elect office-bearers to the UDP Youth Wing Ranikor Circle, UDP MLA from Ranikor Pius Marwein exuded confidence in the party to lead the government in the state in 2023.

Bhabok Syiemlieh was elected as the president and Michael Myrthong as the secretary of the youth wing.

Stating that the UDP is receiving rousing support even in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills regions, Marwein exhorted the youths of Ranikor to join politics to serve the people better.