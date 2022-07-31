Airport ends job contract with local firm

SHILLONG, July 30: The Shillong Airport authority has terminated the annual job contract with a local placement and consultancy services company as it was unable to pay the salaries of five people engaged at the airport.

The airport authority had signed the agreement with the firm for overcoming manpower challenges, especially in the maintenance of communications, navigation and surveillance. The notice for termination of the job contract was issued on Saturday.

The notice said the agency was required to provide services but failed to comply with the provisions of the agreement even after several written reminders, particularly in adhering to labour laws.

Airport officials said the firm was not taking remedial action such as payment of monthly salary with payslips to the people it engaged on or before the 7th of every month. The agreement said there would be no linkage between payment of salary and settlement of the contractor’s bill by the Airports Authority of India, Shillong.

The officials said the contractor did not pay any of the five workers since the start of work on May 5.