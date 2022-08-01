Rambrai to get two new C&RD blocks: Dy CM

NONGSTOIN, July 31: Deputy Chief Minister and national vice-president of the National People’s Party (NPP), Prestone Tynsong, on Sunday announced the creation of two community and rural development blocks in the Rambrai constituency.

He made the announcement at a general meeting of the NPP held at the St John playground at Rambrai.

Led by MDC Bajop J Pyngrome, hundreds of Congress and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) supporters joined the NPP at the function organised by the party’s Rambrai Jyrngam block.

Apart from the C&RD blocks, Tynsong announced a slew of developmental schemes including the creation of a PWD Division at Mawshynrut that he said will benefit both the people of Mawshynrut and Rambrai constituencies and roads under PMGSY.

He also said a block office will be in Rambrai and the other will cover villages that fall under the Mawshynrut MDC constituency and border villages such as Langpih that fall under the Rambrai Jyrngam constituency.

Tynsong said all the developmental activities he announced were discussed at a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“I chose to make the declaration in the presence of NPP leaders and supporters because, during the upcoming election, many political parties will claim they initiated the developmental activities brought about by our party,” he said.

Tynsong also development has been flowing in Rambrai after the reunion of Pyngrope, MLA Kimfa S. Marbaniang and Champion Paliar of NPP’s Rambrai Jyrngam block to strengthen the party in the constituency.

He said the Sangma-led government spent the most on road connectivity, which has benefited the people of the state. He further said that after the 2023 election, Nongstoin, Rambrai and Mawshynrut would be turned into model constituencies.

“Our party has solved many developmental issues the people were deprived of for long, yet the tree that bears the fruit is stoned,” he said. Mawshynrut MLA Gigur Myrthong said the NPP under Sangma’s leadership has “undeniably” provided the best governance to the state. “West Khasi Hills district, abandoned for almost 50 years, has seen development now,” he said.

Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat highlighted the ideology of the party committed to serving the people, the state and minority communities in the Northeast and beyond.

He claimed the NPP will have 18 MLAs from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills in the 2023 elections.

Byrsat and NPP district unit president handed over the appointment order to Pyngrope as the working president of the party’s Rambrai Jyrngam block.

The meeting was also attended by Rongara MLA Rakkam Sangma and MDC Lamphrang Blah.