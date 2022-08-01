Overloaded trucks threaten Dawki bridge

SHILLONG, July 31: More than 400 overloaded boulder-laden trucks are learnt to be plying illegally through the suspension bridge over the Umngot river daily.

A few drivers said they are allowed to carry more than the permissible nine tonnes of boulders per truck by paying a little more than the Rs 150 per truck at the weighbridge at Erbamon near Umsyiem in the East Khasi Hills district.

The weighbridge has been leased out to a prominent businessman from the Jaintia Hills.

The Riwar Mihngi circle of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and the Riwar circle of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) said they have taken note of the illegal plying of the Bangladesh-bound overloaded boulder-laden trucks through the Dawki bridge.

A large quantity of boulders is exported to Bangladesh through the land customs station at Dawki.

The FKJGP and HNYF have written to the sub-divisional officer (Civil) at Pynursla expressing concern over the plying of the overloaded trucks.

The local FKJGP information secretary, Evanfield Khonglam said each truck has been transporting to Bangladesh 15-16 tonnes of boulders, which is at least six tonnes more than the permissible limit.

“We apprehend a major disaster if this is not checked by the authorities. We must understand that the Dawki bride is the only lifeline for the people of Riwar Mihngi and War Jaintia,” he said.

The Riwar HNYF unit’s president, Tarson Lymba urged the authorities to take immediate action before disaster strikes.

“It is sad that the SDO (Civil) and police have not taken any action even after the lodging of complaints from time to time,” he said.

Khonglam threatened to go to court if the overloading of trucks is not checked.

He urged the exporters and owners of the stone quarries to ensure that they do not violate the directive of the government not to carry beyond the permissible limit.

The SDO (Civil) of Pynursla had earlier issued an order following reports of overloaded commercial vehicles using the Dawki bridge despite the restrictions imposed. The permissible limit was fixed by the officer of the executive engineer of PWD (Roads), National Highway division.