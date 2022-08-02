Car stops under parked IndiGo aircraft at Delhi airport

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it is looking into the matter and an enquiry has been initiated into the incident which took place at stand number 201 of the airport’s T2 terminal.

“On August 2, IndiGo aircraft VT-ITJ was parked on stand no. 201, Terminal T-2 at IGI airport, Delhi. It was to operate IndiGo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi-Patna). A Go Ground car (Maruti Suzuki Dzire) vehicle came close to this aircraft and stopped under the nose area of the aircraft. There was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person,” said a senior DGCA official.

The official said that the driver has been subjected to a Breath Analyser (BA) test for consumption of alcohol and it has been found to be negative. Aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time and further investigation was carried out.