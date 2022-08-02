Nagaland CM thanks Stalin for free land to construct guest house

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin for allocating free land for the construction of a government guest house.

The guest house is to be constructed for patients who are reaching the Christian Medical College, Vellore at their Vellore and Ranipet district campuses.

The Tamil Nadu government allocated 10,000 sq feet of land in Rabakkam village, Wallahaj Taluk in Ranipet district free of cost to the Nagaland government to construct the state guest house.

“I write this letter to express my since gratitude and thanks for allocating 10,000 sq ft land in Ranipet district to the Nagaland government for constructing a guest house to accommodate patients from Nagaland who are reaching Tamil Nadu for treatment,” Rio said in a letter to Stalin.