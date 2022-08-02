Sensitization on combating child trafficking held in WGH

Tura, Aug 2: A One Day Sensitization programme on the theme ‘Combating Child Trafficking’ was on Tuesday, organized under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav at the District Auditorium in Tura.

The programme was organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and the District Administration of West Garo Hills.

During the programme, Resource Person, Rahul Pawa presented a power point presentation on Combating Child Trafficking, protection, prevention and other related activities. In his presentation, he informed that Human Trafficking is the fastest growing organised crime next to drugs and weapons. He also deliberated on Child Rights, Constitutional Rights, Legal Mechanisms, Key mandate of NCPCR and other Child Related Acts, Comprehensive measures to combat the menace of human trafficking including exploitation of children in any form whether physical, sexual, etc., including reasons for trafficking, vulnerability factor and proposed strategy for preventing child trafficking in India.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe in his brief speech said that there should be more such programmes on these topics adding, it was necessary to inform people at large on how to prevent child trafficking and related activities in the region.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included Superintendent of Police V S Rathore and member of SCPCR, Mir K Marak.

Earlier, during the programme, the Deputy Commissioner along with other dignitaries lighted the ceremonial lamp.