There is no reason to disbelieve Swapna Suresh: Congress

On Monday, Swapna alleged that Vijayan not only violated protocol but also his oath of office when he broke all rules during the visit of Sharjah’s ruler to the state in 2017.
She went on to add that neither the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) nor the UAE Consulate knew about the change in the itinerary of the visiting dignitary from Kozhikode to the state capital then, and claimed that “it was done for Vijayan to prevail upon the visiting dignitary to ensure that his daughter gets all the assistance when she starts an IT hub in Sharjah”.
“See, what she said about Jaleel has come out true, so Vijayan has to answer. There is no reason to disbelieve her. He refuses to answer questions in the Assembly and when he comes very rarely before the media, he does not take questions instead answers only those questions which he likes. He has to break his silence and speak up on what Swapna has said,” said Satheesan.
Both the Congress and BJP have been demanding Vijayan’s resignation and his answers to Swapna Suresh’s allegations.
IANS
