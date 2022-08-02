Withdraw Cabinet decision on teaching medium, AJP tells govt

Guwahati, August 2: The Assam Cabinet’s recent decision to teach science and mathematics in English instead of vernacular languages in all government and provincialised Assamese and other vernacular medium schools has drawn criticism from political parties, literary organisations and students’ groups.

The state Cabinet on July 28 decided that mathematics and science would be taught in English from Class III in all government schools from the academic year 2023.

Regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday staged a sit-in demonstration in Dibrugarh, demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision.

“We strongly oppose the Cabinet decision to teach science and mathematics in English instead of vernacular languages. Such a decision should be withdrawn immediately,” Paragjyoti Baruah, president of Dibrugarh district AJP, said.

In this context, the party also submitted a memorandum to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting the government to withdraw the Cabinet’s decision.

It also approved the introduction of a dual medium of instruction from Classes 6 to 12 in Assamese and vernacular medium schools under the state government.

It was also decided that geography and history will replace social studies as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum.

Earlier, Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi had expressed reservations against the state Cabinet’s decision to introduce dual medium of instruction from Classes VI to XII in Assamese and vernacular medium government schools needed to be debated and discussed among all stakeholders.