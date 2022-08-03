Govt seeks dome collapse audit report within August

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The Meghalaya government wants the audit report of the under-construction Assembly building dome collapse to be submitted within this month. The audit is being conducted by a five-member team of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

“The IITG team is currently auditing the foundation of the building. The team is also assessing what could be the possible causes which had led to the collapse of the 70-tonne central dome,” a senior official said on Tuesday, even as it was emphasised that the government wants the report to be made available at the earliest. The official, however, said the government is aware that the auditing of the whole building is an exhaustive exercise.

A preliminary report submitted by the IIT-G team to the PWD (Buildings) had found the structure to be intact. The collapse of the dome did not damage the left wing apart from causing minor cracks, the report had said.

The dome, a highlight of what was to be an iconic structure of Shillong and the state, had collapsed in May creating uproar among several quarters.