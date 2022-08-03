HNLC authorises top leaders to partake in tripartite peace talks

SHILLONG, August 3: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has authorised five of its members, including the vice chairman, political secretary and foreign secretary, to participate in the ongoing tripartite peace talks between the Government of India, the Government of Meghalaya and the HNLC.

Vice Chairman of the outfit, Manbhalang Jyrwa, Political Secretary Aristerwell Thongni, and Foreign secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh will be accompanied by two of their personal security officers – Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh.

According to a release issued by HNLC publicity secretary Saińkupar Nongtraw, the decision to send their top leaders to engage in the ongoing peace talks is due to the trust that has been built between the HNLC and the appointed interlocutors — AK Mishra from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Peter Dkhar from the state government and the outfit’s representative, Sadon Blah, who is also the president of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front.

The outfit also thanked the government for providing a safe passage to the leaders and hoped that the safety and security of the outfit’s leaders are not compromised.

Nongtraw said the agenda of peace talks were initiated in 2004 but, the same never materialised until this year.

The HNLC hopes that the peace process is expedited at the earliest and a step toward a political solution would be arrived at.