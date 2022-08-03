India eves hockey team lose to Eng

Birmingham, Aug 2: The Indian women’s hockey team failed to impress in its first real test of the Commonwealth Games, going down 1-3 to England in a Pool A match here on Tuesday.

England found an early goal after Giselle Ansley (3rd minute) got a deflection off a penalty corner into the Indian goal. Tess Howard made it 2-0 in the third quarter (40th), before Hannah Martin scored the team’s third in the fourth and final quarter (53rd).

With few seconds to go for the final hooter, India scored a consolation goal through Vandana Katariya (60th), via a deflection off a penalty corner.

The home team started on a strong note, making quick moves and dominating possession to put pressure on India, who never really found their rhythm. (PTI)