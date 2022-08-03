Weightlifter Harjinder takes bronze in women’s 71kg

Chandigarh, Aug 2: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur claimed a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, late on Monday (IST).

A resident of Nabha in Patiala district, Harjinder totalled 212kgs (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk) to finish on the podium on Monday night.

England’s Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229kgs, while Canada’s Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver medal with a lift of 214kgs. (PTI)