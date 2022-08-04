Sajad Lone appeals to Amit Shah to ensure release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Aug 4: People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone on Thursday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the release of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

In a series of tweets, Lone said that Mirwaiz is a religious head and his continued detention for the last four years is a crime against him. He said the Mirwaiz has himself been a victim of violence and leads forces of moderation and has stuck to utterances which represent the true essence of Islam.

Lone tweeted: “Spare a thought for @MirwaizKashmir He is under continued detention for the last four years. And none of us has talked about him. My apologies. We may differ politically but he inspires us as a religious head. A religious head who spearheaded the forces of moderation.”

“@MirwaizKashmir has stuck to utterances which are moderate and represent the true essence of Islam. He has religious duties. His continued incarceration is a crime against him and against all those whom he inspires at a religious level.”

“humble appeal to @AmitShah sahib and @manojsinha_ sahib to please ensure that he is released as soon as possible. He has himself been a victim of violence. Let it be known. There r many wars in Kashmir. And in our real war he is an unapologetic moderate.” (IANS)