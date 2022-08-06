Contractual teachers bring twist to stir

SHILLONG, Aug 5: The Meghalaya Government Lower Primary School Contractual Teachers’ Association (MGLPSCTA) on Friday launched a new form of agitation after calling off its indefinite sit-in demonstration which began on August 1.

The association began submitting the personal documents of the contractual teachers to the state government.

Taking the lead, MGLPSCTA president Birbar Riangtem handed over his Aadhaar, PAN and EPIC cards, driving licence, diploma in elementary education certificate, college and matriculation marksheets, etc., to a magistrate outside the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) office where the teachers were agitating.

The association is demanding that the 800 contractual teachers, whose services were terminated in January last year, should be reinstated.

Riangtem said the police department can contact Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma if they need his (Riangtem’s) driving licence, EPIC or PAN cards.

“I will not hesitate to say that the rule of Pharaoh is much better compared to the governance of NPP-led MDA government under the leadership of Sangma,” Riangtem said.

Stating that Moses was able to set Israel free with 10 miracles, he said, “We have done what was needed. But sadly, we are reduced to slaves since we are made to hand over our important documents to the government,” he said.

Riangtem asked the government to not invite the association for talks.

“We have explained everything as we met the CM at least seven times. We also met Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui twice. I cannot count how many times we met the officials of Education department,” he said.

During his meeting with the members of MGLPSCTA on Thursday, the CM did not make any commitment. The teachers were given to understand that it will not be possible for the government to reinstate them.