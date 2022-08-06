India’s Sudhir (C) claimed the gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games, late on Thursday. Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record. The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, opened India’s para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG. (PTI)