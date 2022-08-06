Noida: Intense manhunt launched for BJP’s Shrikant Tyagi; wife among 4 detained

Noida, Aug 6 : Noida Police has launched an intense manhunt to nab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, accused of outraging a woman’s modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment here in a residential society, officials said Saturday.

To trace out his location, the police have detained four people, including his wife.

“We have constituted four teams that are working to nab the accused Tyagi and have also detained his wife for questioning,” a senior police official told IANS.

Apart from Tyagi’s wife, the police have also detained his brother, driver and manager.

“All of them are currently being questioned,” the official said.

The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman.

Social media users also shared the response of the victim woman in which she narrated the entire incident.

“I live in Grand Omaxe. A man, named Shrikant Tyagi, residing on the ground floor was encroaching the society by planting small and large plants in the common area. When I asked him to remove it, he denied and when I tried to remove them, he hurled abuses at me and my husband and kids,” the woman said.

In the same video, the residents of the society could also be seen accusing Tyagi of encroaching the area by planting small and large plants.

As per one of the videos of the incident, accessed by IANS, Tyagi could also be seen pushing and threatening the woman.

“Don’t you dare touch my plants otherwise I will see you…,” he was heard saying.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ankita Tyagi informed that soon after the said video went viral on social media, the Noida Police immediately swung into action and registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC at the Panchsheel police station.

The senior officer assured that the accused would soon be arrested and a punitive legal action will be taken against him. (IANS)