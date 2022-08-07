Inauguration of DIRC marks Natl Handloom Day celebration

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The Department of Textiles on Saturday celebrated the 8th National Handloom Day at Umden-Diwon Eri Silk Village, during which Design, Innovation & Resource Centre, (DIRC) was inaugurated by Textiles Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh.

According to a statement, the DIRC at Umden-Diwon, Raid Nongtluh, Ri-Bhoi, has been set up with a focus on four components, viz. Ahimsa Silk, Organic Dyes, Women-Centric and Global presence aspects.

Lyngdoh, who was the chief guest, said that the Textiles department has been set up with a view to build and create a centre for showcasing indigenous designs developed by the local weavers in the state.

He also expressed hope that the DIRC would emerge as a repository and inventory of various handloom samples and designs available at the first Eri Silk village.

Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhayaya, while airing happiness on the inauguration, remarked that the DIRC will provide unique branding and identity to the colour, motif, usage, organic dyeing and usage of looms through appropriate visual merchandising.

He also expressed hope that it will generate design research outcomes in the specially designed display areas.

Others who spoke during the programme include Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Commissioner & Secretary of Textiles department, FR Kharkongor, among others.

“On the occasion, the chief guest and other dignitaries honoured and recognised the leading handloom production houses such as Kiniho, Zong I Hi, Nangcwa, Ri Last, Sailum and Eri Weaves for their contribution to the Handloom sector in the state by instilling pride amongst their weavers and bringing honour to the state through their exquisite weaving craftsmanship,” the statement informed.