Over 200 saplings planted at Ri-Bhoi school

SHILLONG, Aug 6: More than 200 fruit tree saplings were planted during a plantation drive at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Umden, Ri-Bhoi District recently.

According to a statement, the plantation drive under Project Hariyali — Trees for Future was organised by Rotary Club of Orchid City Shillong and sponsored by Mahindra Finance.

Saplings of peach, plum trees, etc. were planted during the plantation drive, which was attended by Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhayaya as the chief guest, team from Mahindra Finance, Nongpoh branch, members of the Rotary Club of Orchid City Shillong, students of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, et al.

The DC, while calling on one and all to join hands and safeguard the environment, argued that as much as plantation drives are important, so is the caring of planted saplings when they grow.

Vice President & Chair-Project Hariyali Vivek Kumar, on the other hand, said that protecting environment is a collective responsibility and plantation of saplings is one of the ways of achieving it.

He also asked the students to plant saplings and tag their names there, pledging to take care of it as it grows.

He also informed that Project Hariyali was launched this year last month at Khliehtyrshi village, Jaintia Hills in collaboration with Rotary Club of Jowai and Khliehtryshi Dorbar Shnong.