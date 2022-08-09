Advanced Kyorugi & Poomsae training camp held in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Self Defence Martial Arts Training Centre under East Khasi Hills District Taekwondo Association in association with the Korean Cultural Centre, New Delhi organised an advanced Kyorugi and Poomsae training camp at the Laban Indoor Stadium, Shillong on August 6 and 7. A total of 172 Students from different Schools and clubs of Khasi, Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi District participated in the two-day camp along with students from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Sikkim and Assam. The coaching camp was conducted by Deputy Superintendent, Sikkim Police Master Sabitri Pradhan, also an international medallist who was assisted by Master Sabina Sundas, a national player and an international medallist. The colour belt exam was conducted by 5th Dan Master Deep Khatri.